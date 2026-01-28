iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 419,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 146,262 shares.The stock last traded at $46.8970 and had previously closed at $46.71.
iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $612.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $3.9951 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,664.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.
