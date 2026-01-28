John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,039 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the December 31st total of 4,463 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 9,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5,395.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE: JHS) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while preserving capital. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its launch in the late 1970s, the trust offers investors access to a broad portfolio of fixed-income securities under a professional management structure.

The fund’s primary investment activities include purchasing U.S. government and agency obligations, investment-grade corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, and selected foreign debt instruments.

Featured Stories

