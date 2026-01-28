John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,039 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the December 31st total of 4,463 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance
John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 9,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE: JHS) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while preserving capital. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its launch in the late 1970s, the trust offers investors access to a broad portfolio of fixed-income securities under a professional management structure.
The fund’s primary investment activities include purchasing U.S. government and agency obligations, investment-grade corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, and selected foreign debt instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Income Securities Trust
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.