Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Drops By 72.6%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 311,313 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the December 31st total of 1,136,955 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,172,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSpecimen stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.65% of iSpecimen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 87,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,934. The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.83. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $3.32. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a negative net margin of 343.86%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iSpecimen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) operates an online life sciences marketplace designed to connect researchers with human biological specimens and associated clinical data. The company’s platform streamlines the sourcing of biospecimens—such as plasma, serum, fresh and frozen tissue, saliva, urine and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs)—by matching demand from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and academic organizations with supply from a wide network of clinical sites and biobanks.

Through its on-demand procurement model, iSpecimen provides customized specimen collection and fulfillment services that help accelerate research timelines and improve data quality.

See Also

