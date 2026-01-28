Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.67. 173,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,041,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regencell Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Regencell Bioscience Trading Down 1.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regencell Bioscience

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Regencell Bioscience

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

