First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

First Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. First Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

FCBC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 28,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,693. First Community Bancshares has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $45.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $612.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.76%.The firm had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million.

First Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FCBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

