iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 1037966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,789.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 171,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.