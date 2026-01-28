The AES Corporation (AES) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.

AES has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AES to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AES traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98.

AES Company Profile

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AES had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. AES has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.