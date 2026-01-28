Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 94.9% in January

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 64 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 1,266 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.02. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a specialized biopharmaceutical company best known for pioneering polyethylene glycol (PEG) technology to enhance the pharmacokinetic properties of therapeutic proteins. Founded in 1981, Enzon has leveraged its PEGylation platform to develop an array of oncology and hematology products with improved half-life and reduced immunogenicity.

The company’s flagship product, Oncaspar (pegaspargase), was originally approved for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and adult patients, highlighting Enzon’s commitment to oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.