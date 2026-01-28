Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,986 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the December 31st total of 113,212 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Subaru by 12.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Subaru by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Subaru has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Subaru had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.49%.The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

