PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. PACCAR traded as high as $124.68 and last traded at $123.9560, with a volume of 912075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.81.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Positive Sentiment: Management guided to 4%–8% annual parts-sales growth and said tariff clarity should help margins and market share, which supports services/aftermarket revenue resilience. Paccar forecasts parts growth

Management guided to 4%–8% annual parts-sales growth and said tariff clarity should help margins and market share, which supports services/aftermarket revenue resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings per share of $1.06 matched analyst expectations, meaning there was no EPS surprise to drive a rally or crash; management hosted the Q4 call and transcripts are available for details. Earnings call transcript

Earnings per share of $1.06 matched analyst expectations, meaning there was no EPS surprise to drive a rally or crash; management hosted the Q4 call and transcripts are available for details. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed materially: $4.61B reported vs. ~$6.06B consensus, a 15.1% year-over-year decline — a primary reason investors moved to sell. MarketBeat revenue report

Revenue missed materially: $4.61B reported vs. ~$6.06B consensus, a 15.1% year-over-year decline — a primary reason investors moved to sell. Negative Sentiment: EPS fell from $1.66 one year ago to $1.06 this quarter, signaling margin/volume pressure versus last year and contributing to bearish sentiment. Sales below estimates

EPS fell from $1.66 one year ago to $1.06 this quarter, signaling margin/volume pressure versus last year and contributing to bearish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and screens highlighted PCAR’s underperformance versus peers and covered reasons for the stock drop (industry demand softness, revenue miss). Underperformance note

Market commentary and screens highlighted PCAR’s underperformance versus peers and covered reasons for the stock drop (industry demand softness, revenue miss). Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups explain why the stock pulled back after the release — the headline EPS tie wasn’t enough to offset the revenue shortfall and weakening comparative earnings. Why Paccar stock dropped

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

