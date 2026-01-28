Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.93, but opened at $46.60. Intel shares last traded at $48.3590, with a volume of 81,539,619 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.20.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insider buying: EVP David Zinsner purchased ~5,882 shares at about $42.50, a visible management vote of confidence that often attracts value buyers. Read More.

Senior insider buying: EVP David Zinsner purchased ~5,882 shares at about $42.50, a visible management vote of confidence that often attracts value buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support/upgrades: New Street raised its price target to $50 and Citic Securities upgraded to Buy (higher targets cited), giving tactical cover for buyers after the post?earnings pullback. Read More. Read More.

Analyst support/upgrades: New Street raised its price target to $50 and Citic Securities upgraded to Buy (higher targets cited), giving tactical cover for buyers after the post?earnings pullback. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA foundry rumor: reports that NVIDIA may use Intel foundries for some 2028 GPU work have lifted sentiment about Intel’s future foundry opportunity and revenue optionality. Read More.

NVIDIA foundry rumor: reports that NVIDIA may use Intel foundries for some 2028 GPU work have lifted sentiment about Intel’s future foundry opportunity and revenue optionality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and deep?dive pieces argue the recent sell?off overreacted to temporary supply issues—pointing to a Q4 beat, large cash balance and long?term AI demand as support for a rebound. Read More.

Some analysts and deep?dive pieces argue the recent sell?off overreacted to temporary supply issues—pointing to a Q4 beat, large cash balance and long?term AI demand as support for a rebound. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company/HR news: Intel will match a $1,000 government child contribution for eligible U.S. employees—positive PR but limited impact on near?term revenue. Read More.

Company/HR news: Intel will match a $1,000 government child contribution for eligible U.S. employees—positive PR but limited impact on near?term revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds: the broader chip rally after solid industry earnings (Texas Instruments, ASML, etc.) provides momentum that can lift Intel alongside peers. Read More.

Sector tailwinds: the broader chip rally after solid industry earnings (Texas Instruments, ASML, etc.) provides momentum that can lift Intel alongside peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and supply constraints remain the principal negative catalyst—management warned of depleted buffer inventory and constrained manufacturing yields, producing weak Q1 guidance that triggered the prior large sell?off. Read More.

Guidance and supply constraints remain the principal negative catalyst—management warned of depleted buffer inventory and constrained manufacturing yields, producing weak Q1 guidance that triggered the prior large sell?off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism & other risks: lingering sell ratings, questions over foundry execution and flagged auditor/accounting concerns keep downside risk elevated until yields and capacity visibly improve. Read More.

Intel Stock Up 11.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $244.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.