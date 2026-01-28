Sovryn (SOV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88.06 Thousand

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $1.32 million and $88.06 thousand worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,175,892.65711641 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.0711802 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $91,206.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

