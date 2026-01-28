Conflux Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $352.43 million and $11.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,044.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $597.10 or 0.00663160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.26 or 0.00527840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.00427407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00012826 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,177,462,036 coins and its circulating supply is 5,177,422,546 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,177,371,610.91. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06811283 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $11,034,085.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.