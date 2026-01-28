RAM Investment Partners LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,193 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,110,000 after buying an additional 9,710,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,205,000 after buying an additional 182,850 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,702,000 after acquiring an additional 790,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

