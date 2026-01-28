Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Decreases By 82.7%

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,697 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the December 31st total of 9,833 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm’s core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.