Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,736 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

