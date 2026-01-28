Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 204.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after buying an additional 1,648,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,083,000 after acquiring an additional 581,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,127,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,646,000 after purchasing an additional 299,308 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

In other news, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,799,608.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,087.50. This trade represents a 52.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,491,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,542.51. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 351,243 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $73.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

