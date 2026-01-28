Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.