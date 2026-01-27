Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.12 and last traded at $61.4950, with a volume of 663825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $104.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,190. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,317. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

