Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Lonking Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the previous session’s volume of 500 shares.The stock last traded at $0.3619 and had previously closed at $0.3754.

Lonking Trading Down 3.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited is a China-based manufacturer and distributor of construction machinery and equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes wheel loaders, excavators, road rollers, forklifts and other earth-moving and material-handling machinery. Through its in-house design and engineering teams, Lonking develops equipment tailored to infrastructure, mining, logistics and agricultural applications.

Established in the early 1990s and headquartered in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, Lonking has grown from a regional manufacturer into a global supplier of construction machinery.

