Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.100-9.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Synchrony Financial’s conference call:

Synchrony delivered a strong quarter and year — Q4 net earnings of $751 million ($2.04/share) , full-year net earnings of $3.6 billion , and a record Q4 purchase volume of $49 billion (up 3% YoY) with digital purchases up 6%.

, full-year net earnings of , and a record Q4 purchase volume of (up 3% YoY) with digital purchases up 6%. Credit performance improved materially — Q4 net charge-off rate fell to 5.37% , 30+ and 90+ delinquencies declined versus prior year, and management expects portfolio net charge-offs to be in its long?term target range (5.5%–6%) in 2026.

, 30+ and 90+ delinquencies declined versus prior year, and management expects portfolio net charge-offs to be in its long?term target range (5.5%–6%) in 2026. Strategic growth momentum — added >20 million new accounts, renewed/added 75+ partners (including Bob’s Discount Furniture and Polaris), launched the Walmart One Pay program (fastest de?novo ramp), and expanded Pay Later to ~6,200 merchants, which management says boosts sales when paired with revolving products.

to ~6,200 merchants, which management says boosts sales when paired with revolving products. Near?term pressure from higher reserves and costs — RSAs rose to $1.1 billion (4.3% of avg receivables), other expenses increased ~10% (including a $67 million restructuring charge), the efficiency ratio widened to 36.9% , and capital ratios modestly declined.

(4.3% of avg receivables), other expenses increased ~10% (including a $67 million restructuring charge), the efficiency ratio widened to , and capital ratios modestly declined. 2026 outlook is mixed — management guides EPS of $9.10–$9.50 with mid?single?digit receivables growth and NII growth expected, but results depend on macro conditions, tax?refund effects, and how investments (new programs, tech, reserves) play out.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Synchrony reported EPS of $2.18, above consensus (?$1.95–$2.02), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line performance; the company also released a slide deck and press materials. View Press Release

Q4 earnings beat — Synchrony reported EPS of $2.18, above consensus (?$1.95–$2.02), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line performance; the company also released a slide deck and press materials. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Synchrony announced a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports income-oriented investors and can be seen as a signal of cash-flow confidence. Press Release: Dividend & Q4 Results

Dividend declared — Synchrony announced a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports income-oriented investors and can be seen as a signal of cash-flow confidence. Positive Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics — Management reported a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%, underscoring solid earnings quality for a finance company. Q4 Results PDF

Strong profitability metrics — Management reported a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%, underscoring solid earnings quality for a finance company. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance is mixed — Synchrony updated guidance to $9.10–$9.50 (consensus ~$9.34). The range overlaps the street estimate (midpoint roughly in-line), so this may temper upside that the beat created. (Guidance detail reported in company releases.)

FY?2026 EPS guidance is mixed — Synchrony updated guidance to $9.10–$9.50 (consensus ~$9.34). The range overlaps the street estimate (midpoint roughly in-line), so this may temper upside that the beat created. (Guidance detail reported in company releases.) Neutral Sentiment: Credit metrics released for December — The firm published unaudited monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics; investors will parse these for signs of credit deterioration or improvement, but no headline surprise was flagged in the summary. TipRanks: December Credit Metrics

Credit metrics released for December — The firm published unaudited monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics; investors will parse these for signs of credit deterioration or improvement, but no headline surprise was flagged in the summary. Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance vs. peers — MarketWatch flagged that SYF underperformed competitors on Monday despite daily gains, suggesting some investors may prefer other card/consumer-finance names or are taking profits after the run-up. MarketWatch: Underperformance Note

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 75.8% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

