B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price

Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.
NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Novagold Resources by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,902,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,753,000 after buying an additional 13,180,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Novagold Resources by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,770,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 23.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,587,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,840,000 after buying an additional 2,815,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,617,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novagold Resources by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,906,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.
The company’s flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.
