Stablepoint Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.3127 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

