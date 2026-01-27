Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

