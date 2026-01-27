Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,525,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $486.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

