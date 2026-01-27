Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 187.6% during the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $94.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

