CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 161.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 92,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 156,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 90.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.99. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $200.68.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $102,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,200.54. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $225,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,723.20. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,851. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $186.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.