USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,299,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 17,330,631 shares.The stock last traded at $29.23 and had previously closed at $24.77.

USAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Mkm set a $40.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 44.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,799,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,455 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 627,545 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

