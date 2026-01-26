Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.16 and last traded at C$16.03, with a volume of 1322468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.22.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of C$11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.32.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$833.28 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

