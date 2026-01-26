Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 94327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAG. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Jaguar Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Jaguar Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$775.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 3.31.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4742807 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The company is a long-term producer, having been in continuous production since 2006, with plans to significantly grow production over the next few years.

