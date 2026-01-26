Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 193,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delek US has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $7.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $6.85. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 20,028 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $823,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,048.16. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,116,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $952,107.20. This trade represents a 53.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,354 shares of company stock worth $2,446,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 172.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

