Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,041 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.1%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,924,000 after purchasing an additional 248,109 shares during the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,231,266,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,864,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 17.8% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $556,000.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.01. 639,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -134.59 and a beta of 1.88. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $171.97 and a twelve month high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

