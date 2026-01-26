Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) in the last few weeks:
- 1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Phillip Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.
- 1/6/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/1/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 11/28/2025 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Trump just signed it
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.