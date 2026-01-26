Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Phillip Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/12/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

1/6/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/8/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/28/2025 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

