Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.97, but opened at $68.73. Ryanair shares last traded at $69.6940, with a volume of 737,223 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

