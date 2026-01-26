Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $115.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $102.25 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.86%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Featured Articles

