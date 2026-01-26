Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PNW opened at $92.06 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Featured Articles

