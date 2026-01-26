Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $6,426,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 280.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 562,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. This trade represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $111.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.47%.The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

