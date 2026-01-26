Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.36

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
Supply Network Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.
About Supply Network
