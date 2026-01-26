Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.36

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Supply Network Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.

Get Supply Network alerts:

About Supply Network

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pemulwuy, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.