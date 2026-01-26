EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $135.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.