Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,859 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.12.

NYSE:ROK opened at $417.75 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $429.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 146 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.48, for a total transaction of $58,762.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,803.76. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $191,361.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,250.02. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 88,053 shares of company stock worth $34,718,919 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

