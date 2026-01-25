Sivota (LON:SIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81 and traded as high as GBX 2.53. Sivota shares last traded at GBX 0.70, with a volume of 20,000 shares.
Sivota Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £88,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.81.
About Sivota
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
