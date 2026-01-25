Sivota (LON:SIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81 and traded as high as GBX 2.53. Sivota shares last traded at GBX 0.70, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Sivota Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £88,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.81.

About Sivota

(Get Free Report)

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.