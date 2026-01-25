Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Stock Holdings Lifted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.13.

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.0%

Expedia Group stock opened at $271.14 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

