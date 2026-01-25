Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $45.84 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 583,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $45,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in American International Group by 2,473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

