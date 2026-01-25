Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 156,184 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $50,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 39.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Featured Articles

