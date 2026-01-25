Investment House LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8,223.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.24.

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $344.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Articles

