Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,635 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in General Mills by 29.1% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1%

General Mills stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.