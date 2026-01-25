Strs Ohio Has $24.96 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $24,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,806,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $255,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,124,000 after purchasing an additional 302,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $760.00 to $713.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.71.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,092 shares in the company, valued at $55,566,120. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.23, for a total value of $968,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,017,616.55. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,684,738. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $613.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 194.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.