Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $282.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

