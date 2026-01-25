Strs Ohio Has $18.35 Million Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 233,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trimble were worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 78.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $50,505.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,029.36. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,084 shares of company stock worth $2,183,951. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Trimble’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Trimble has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.120 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

