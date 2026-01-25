Critical Review: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) vs. Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF)

Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orla Mining and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orla Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Taseko Mines 0 1 1 0 2.50

Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.47%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Orla Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orla Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines $596.94 million 4.62 $61.28 million ($0.13) -58.69

This table compares Orla Mining and Taseko Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Orla Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orla Mining and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orla Mining N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines -2.09% 12.04% 2.89%

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Orla Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Monitor Gold project covering approximately 2,800 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Orla Mining Ltd. in June 2015. Orla Mining Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

